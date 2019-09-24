WWE News: Canadian Police issues statement on Lacey Evans incident

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans recently got into a bit of controversy, when her video in which she was seen berating a Canadian police officer got viral on social media. Evans later stated that the video was created to promote WWE's live event in Edmonton, Canada. Now, Alberta RCMP has issued a statement, making it clear that part of the incident was staged.

In this age of social media, it has gotten incredibly hard for WWE Superstars to maintain kayfabe at all times. The 1970s and the 1980s are long gone, when breaking kayfabe used to be regarded as a sin for wrestlers. You will notice Superstars breaking character on a regular basis via their social media handles and during fan meet and greets. But Evans is a Superstar who always makes it a point to keep kayfabe alive, and one would never see her out of character, be it inside the squared circle or in a public space.

Evans was recently pulled over by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police while she was in Canada for a live event. Evans berated the officer and took a shot at Canada, while filming the whole incident. The video took social media by storm and there were many who bashed Evans for being a terrible human being. Evans had to issue a statement on her official Twitter handle, stating that the incident was staged. Alberta RCMP has confirmed the same via a statement made to Yahoo Sports.

"The female motorist was stopped for a speeding infraction where a provincial offence notice was issued. Following the issuing of the ticket, the female motorist engaged in a courteous and polite conversation with the member where the motorist identified herself as a sports entertainer with World Wrestling Entertainment. She asked the member if he would participate in a rehearsed interaction on camera with her WWE persona. The member obliged."

