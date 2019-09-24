WWE News: New RAW logo revealed

RAW

Next week's edition of Monday Night RAW will be the season premiere special, and WWE is leaving no stones unturned while promoting the same. Former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be appearing on the episode, as per WWE's recent tweet. The graphic for Lesnar's RAW return boasts a brand new logo for the red show.

The history of RAW

Monday Night RAW has been WWE's flagship show for over 25 years now. It kicked off on January 11th, 1993, and has turned into the biggest wrestling TV show in the history of Pro Wrestling over the course of the past 25 years. It came in as a replacement for Prime Time Wrestling and had a runtime of one hour in its early run.

Big changes are expected to be made to Monday Night RAW starting next week. Rumor has it that both RAW and SmackDown Live are all set to get new sets, plus pyro is reportedly coming back on WWE TV. Another report has suggested that the RAW announce team is being completely changed, with Michael Cole and Corey Graves moving to SmackDown Live, and Renee Young taking on the role of a host for WWE's new Tuesday show that will start in early November. Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin are reportedly taking over the announcing duties on the red brand.

RAW's season premiere

The big season premiere will see Seth Rollins defending his Universal title against Rey Mysterio. WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are set to appear on Miz TV. Lesnar will also make an appearance, and the promotional graphic for his return shows a new logo for RAW. Check it out below:

