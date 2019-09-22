WWE News: Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler comment on their heated altercation

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 90 // 22 Sep 2019, 09:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg and Ziggler crossed paths recently in Las Vegas

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg got into an altercation with Dolph Ziggler at the Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas. Ziggler has now posted a tweet, bashing Goldberg for "ruining his night". Goldberg has also reacted to the incident on Twitter, stating that it was a good thing he wasn't still hungry.

Goldberg squashes Ziggler at SummerSlam

The road to SummerSlam 2019 saw Goldberg making his return to WWE on an episode of Monday Night RAW, during a contract signing for a match between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz at The Biggest Party of the Summer. After Ziggler had signed the papers, The Miz revealed that he wasn't his SummerSlam opponent. For a short while, it was teased that Shawn Michaels would be the opponent, but the Heart Break Kid cleared the air almost immediately. Suddenly, Goldberg's music hit and out came the Hall of Famer to a loud pop.

At SummerSlam, Goldberg squashed Ziggler and hit him with multiple Spears after the match. Last night, Goldberg posted a video showing the two almost getting to blows in Las Vegas. NXT Superstar Matt Riddle, as was expected, posted his reaction to the altercation. Now, Ziggler and Goldberg both have posted tweets, reacting to the incident.

Also read: Possible Spoiler for Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston

Ziggler and Goldberg comment on the incident

Ziggler blasted Goldberg in his tweet, telling him to get a hobby or something. He also said that Goldberg took a break from ruining wrestling to ruin his night off from work. Goldberg, on the other hand, simply replied to a post highlighting the incident, and wrote that it was a good thing that he wasn't still hungry at the time. You can check out Goldberg's tweet below:

It’s a damn good thing I wasn’t still hungry!! https://t.co/O5Y8Z16q0L — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) September 20, 2019

(Credits for the picture go to The Blast)

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!