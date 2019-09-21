WWE News: Matt Riddle reacts to Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler's heated confrontation

Riddle reacts to the confrontation

Earlier tonight, Goldberg posted a short clip on his official Instagram account, which shows him getting into a confrontation with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler at the Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas. NXT Superstar Matt Riddle has now posted a tweet in response to the incident, asking Goldberg why he didn't try the same with him.

Goldberg and Matt Riddle's social media feud

A while ago, Goldberg made his return to WWE for a dream match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. The match was heavily slammed by critics and Goldberg was seen collapsing outside the ring after the bout. Riddle posted a screenshot around the same time, revealing that Goldberg had blocked him on Twitter. This kicked off a long string of social media posts from Riddle, where he critiqued Goldberg and even went as far as calling him the worst wrestler in the business. At SummerSlam, the two Superstars apparently got into a confrontation backstage, as per Riddle, who also participated in the SummerSlam Watch Along. At the PPV, Goldberg squashed Ziggler and hit him with multiple Spears after the match.

Riddle comments on the recent incident

Goldberg has posted a video on his Instagram, that features him and Ziggler almost getting to blows. A bunch of people can be seen keeping them apart. It was only a matter of time before Riddle would chime in, and The King of Bros didn't wait much before commenting on the incident. He posted a tweet in response to the confrontation, and asked Goldberg why he didn't try this with him. He added that he would have gotten a better story to tell on Watch Along. Here's Riddle's tweet:

Why didn’t you try this with me 😢 I would have had an even better story for watch along https://t.co/do0TRveelt — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 21, 2019

