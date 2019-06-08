WWE News: Superstar calls Goldberg the worst wrestler, deletes tweet later

Goldberg mocking Taker

What's the story?

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter after Goldberg's match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown.

Riddle called Goldberg the absolute worst wrestler and proceeded to delete the tweet later.

In case you didn't know...

Tonight's Super ShowDown event ended with two WWE veterans squaring off in the middle of the ring, inside the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. The Undertaker and Goldberg had a match that was bashed by fans to no end. The bout saw the two Superstars botch a bunch of moves and it didn't help that the ending felt incredibly awkward and rushed.

Goldberg, who was busted open in the match, posted a tweet later and stated that he was knocked out during the bout. Fans have been bashing WWE for letting two 50-year olds wrestle and put their health at risk in the process.

The Undertaker actually went on to like a comment posted on a WWE Instagram photo, that demonized the company for playing with his health.

The heart of the matter

NXT's Matt Riddle doesn't seem to be a fan of Goldberg. He recently posted a screenshot showing that the Hall of Famer had blocked him on Twitter. After Super ShowDown, Riddle took his jibes at Goldberg a tad bit too far and posted a video on Twitter which showed him calling Goldberg the worst wrestler in the business.

The tweet was deleted by Riddle almost immediately but you can watch it HERE, or HERE.

Riddle went on to post another video taking a shot at Goldberg's move set.

What's next?

The wrestling world is divided on Riddle's jibes at Goldberg. We'll keep you updated on this story as it develops further.

Do you agree with Riddle? Sound off in the comment section!