WWE News: John Cena joins blockbuster movie franchise

John Cena

What's the story?

Ever since John Cena was seen in an Instagram video with Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, rumors had been floating around on the former WWE Champion joining the Fast & Furious movie series.

WWE has now officially confirmed that John Cena will be joining the cast of the hit franchise.

In case you didn't know...

It has been a while since we saw John Cena inside the squared circle. The last time Cena graced us with his presence was when he interrupted Elias at WrestleMania 35 in April and came out donning the Dr. of Thugonomics gimmick.

Around that time, Hollywood star Vin Diesel posted a video on his official Instagram page and hinted that Cena could join the famous movie franchise. This kicked off speculation among fans but Cena didn't spill the beans to anyone.

The heart of the matter

The 9th installment of Fast & Furious will be hitting the theatres on May 22nd, 2020. Deadline Hollywood recently posted a tweet, announcing that Cena will be a part of the movie.

According to reports Deadline has received, Cena's character will be that of "a bada**". It's worth noting that The Rock will not be a part of the movie. The Brahma Bull is all set for the release of the Fast & Furious spinoff called "Hobbs & Shaw", which will star Jason Statham and Roman Reigns alongside The Rock.

Here's what John Cena had to say on the reveal:

For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family.

For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family. https://t.co/7GFzDsX8sl — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2019

What's next?

Bagging a role in one of the biggest movie franchises in the world could prove to be a huge stepping stone for John Cena with regard to his Hollywood career.

Are you excited to see Cena in Fast & Furious 9?