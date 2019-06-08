WWE News: Matt Riddle takes hilarious shot at Goldberg's match at Super ShowDown

Riddle and Goldberg

What's the story?

Tonight at WWE Super ShowDown, The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in what was a disappointing affair.

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter and took a shot at Goldberg's performance in the match.

In case you didn't know...

Since a while now, WWE had been promoting Super ShowDown as being "bigger than WrestleMania". Even the event's stage setup eerily looked similar to this year's WrestleMania setup. The match that was being promoted as the main attraction of the show was The Undertaker vs Goldberg, in what was dubbed by many fans as being several years too late.

The match saw a bunch of spots being botched, with an ending that seemed as if it had been rushed and incredibly awkward. Goldberg proceeded to post a tweet, stating that he knocked himself out during the match, and added that he let the fans down.

The heart of the matter

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle has been targeting Goldberg for a while now. He recently posted a screenshot which showed that Goldberg had blocked him on Twitter. It was being reported that Riddle didn't get any heat for his comments towards Goldberg as well as Brock Lesnar. In fact, backstage officials were happy with him.

After Goldberg's match in Saudi Arabia was done and dusted with, Riddle took to Twitter and posted a video of himself making fun of Goldberg's moves during the match. Here's what Riddle had to say:

What a kneebar bro, what a kneebar! You're making me mad, you're making me mad. Keep it up!

What's next?

Goldberg has been silent ever since Matt Riddle began taking jibes at him. It would be interesting to see whether he responds to The King of Bros after this hilarious shot.

