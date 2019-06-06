WWE News: John Cena reveals why he was the last Superstar to be the face of WWE

John Cena

What's the story?

WWE veteran John Cena recently spoke with fans at BookCon ’19, to promote "Elbow Grease", his read-aloud picture book.

Cena stated that with how WWE is now reaching a global audience consisting of several races and ethnicities, multiple Superstars will be considered top faces of WWE, instead of just one. He added that he was the last person who could be called as the face of WWE.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena came onto the main roster during the spring of 2002, when he interrupted WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and went on to have an excellent match with the Olympic gold medallist.

Over the course of the next several years, Cena won multiple World Championships, with his current count being tied with the legendary Ric Flair's 16 reigns. The former Dr. of Thugonomics got a character makeover soon after he won his first WWE Title at WrestleMania 21 against JBL. Cena is acclaimed for being at the forefront of WWE's efforts with the Make-A-Wish and several other foundations. For the better part of this century, Cena was regarded as the face of WWE.

The heart of the matter

Responding to a question on who would be the next John Cena in the coming years, Cena stated that it would be incredibly tough for a single wrestler to take the mantle. He explained that WWE is presently a globally recognized brand, and is catering to a wide variety of races and cultures. It makes hard for one Superstar to take the helm and become the sole face of WWE.

So I don't think there's a universal figure that will lead the company forward. I think as the company grows, especially expands globally, you're gonna have like a "Super Friends". Which is like people who are essentially fighting for equal share of popularity. I think the band, essentially, will have ten lead singers of every different race, creed, color, sex, ethnicity. I believe I was kind of the last of that.

What's next?

Cena seems to have moved on from WWE and his last appearance was at WrestleMania 35. Hopefully, we'll get to see him come back for another run in the near future.

