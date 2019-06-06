WWE News: Finished look of Super ShowDown stage revealed

Super ShowDown

What's the story?

A video has surfaced on Twitter that shows an exclusive look inside King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The footage features the finished entrance stage as well as the ring set-up for WWE Super ShowDown.

In case you didn't know...

After last year's "The Greatest Royal Rumble" and "Crown Jewel" events, WWE is all set to return to Saudi Arabia for its third event, Super ShowDown. This time, the company is leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of the event, and is dubbing it as being "bigger than WrestleMania".

The event will see Goldberg take on The Undertaker in a match that the WWE Universe has been wanting to see for a long time. The two Superstars faced off on this week's SmackDown Live, which was the first time since their face-off at the Royal Rumble in 2017. Additionally, Triple H is set to go toe-to-toe against his longtime rival Randy Orton, while Roman Reigns will take on Shane McMahon.

The event could be a history-making affair, as several reports are suggesting that women might get a chance to compete in Saudi Arabia for the first time ever.

The heart of the matter

The following footage was recently shot by a fan from inside the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. The video shows the authorities testing the lighting and entrance screen graphics for the upcoming event. Goldberg's name can be seen flashing on the entrance stage screen. It looks like WWE took a page out of the stage set-up at WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

Super ShowDown is almost on the horizon and will take place this Friday on June 7th.

