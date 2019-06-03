×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals what WWE Superstars texted him after AEW debut

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
988   //    03 Jun 2019, 08:30 IST


Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Jon Moxley recently sat down for an interview with Flip the Strip on 840 KXNT. Moxley revealed that several WWE Superstars contacted him after AEW debut, with most of them praising him for his decision.


In case you didn't know...


Dean Ambrose requested his release from WWE earlier this year, and was granted the same without any issues that we later saw with the likes of Luke Harper and The Revival. WWE went out of their way and made a big deal out of his exit, with The Shield going on to have their own Network Special show called "The Shield's Final Chapter", which saw The Hounds of Justice put down Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin.

Ambrose embraced the persona of Jon Moxley in a Twitter video promo days later, and took the wrestling world by storm when he made his shocking debut at the end of Double Or Nothing.

Also read: 20 astounding AEW/WWE stories Jon Moxley revealed in Wade Keller interview


The heart of the matter

Moxley spilled the beans on his WWE exit on Talk is Jericho. He gave another interview soon after, to Flip the Strip. The former WWE Superstar talked about many people reaching out to him following his AEW debut. He revealed that several WWE Superstars contacted him after his debut, with most of them commending him for doing what he did.

Not a lot of questions or detail. But a lot of positivity, texts that say, 'Good stuff man', all really positive. Except for the text that says, 'I can't believe you didn't tell me.' But, I like people to be surprised. But, how much better was it that you really didn't know?

What's next?

Moxley is all set to face Joey Janela at AEW's upcoming show, Fyter Fest.

What are your thoughts on Moxley's WWE exit? Let us know in the comments section.

Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing Chris Jericho Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley")
Advertisement
AEW News: Top Superstar takes shot at Jon Moxley and WWE
RELATED STORY
5 things we learned from Jon Moxley's backstage promo in AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley possibly targets WWE in a scathing promo
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes send a message after Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Dustin Rhodes reveals why 30 WWE superstars texted him after Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
5 backstage incidents that made Jon Moxley leave WWE (and how they could've been avoided)
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley's AEW contract details revealed
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Kenny Omega provides a medical update following his brawl with Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Jon Moxley Left WWE To Join AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Top AEW employee didn't know Jon Moxley was debuting
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us