AEW News: Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals what WWE Superstars texted him after AEW debut

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Jon Moxley recently sat down for an interview with Flip the Strip on 840 KXNT. Moxley revealed that several WWE Superstars contacted him after AEW debut, with most of them praising him for his decision.

Dean Ambrose requested his release from WWE earlier this year, and was granted the same without any issues that we later saw with the likes of Luke Harper and The Revival. WWE went out of their way and made a big deal out of his exit, with The Shield going on to have their own Network Special show called "The Shield's Final Chapter", which saw The Hounds of Justice put down Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin.

Ambrose embraced the persona of Jon Moxley in a Twitter video promo days later, and took the wrestling world by storm when he made his shocking debut at the end of Double Or Nothing.

Moxley spilled the beans on his WWE exit on Talk is Jericho. He gave another interview soon after, to Flip the Strip. The former WWE Superstar talked about many people reaching out to him following his AEW debut. He revealed that several WWE Superstars contacted him after his debut, with most of them commending him for doing what he did.

Not a lot of questions or detail. But a lot of positivity, texts that say, 'Good stuff man', all really positive. Except for the text that says, 'I can't believe you didn't tell me.' But, I like people to be surprised. But, how much better was it that you really didn't know?

Moxley is all set to face Joey Janela at AEW's upcoming show, Fyter Fest.

What are your thoughts on Moxley's WWE exit? Let us know in the comments section.