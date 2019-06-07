WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to Matt Riddle taking shot at Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

Goldberg, Riddle, and Lesnar

What's the story?

WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle recently took a scathing shot at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg on Twitter.

It's being reported that WWE officials are happy with Matt Riddle, and there's no heat on him for his comments targeting Goldberg, as well as his past comments on Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know...

Riddle made a smooth transition from MMA to professional wrestling a while ago. After trying his hand at the indies, he was signed to a developmental contract with WWE NXT. Riddle has been a hit with the rabid fans down in developmental, and his mannerisms have turned him into one of the most charismatic Superstars in NXT.

In an old NXT interview, Riddle stated that he wants to be the guy to retire Lesnar. Ever since then, he has been reminding the WWE Universe on several occasions that he still wants to achieve his goal. Recently, Riddle stated that he will be on Monday Night Raw to ruin Lesnar's cash in, but nothing came of it. He explained later that the backstage officials didn't allow him to enter the arena that night.

Soon after, Riddle posted a screenshot on Twitter, which shows that Goldberg has blocked him on the social media site. Riddle proceeded to take a shot at him, calling the Hall of Famer out on his wrestling skills.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio recently talked about Riddle's comments on Lesnar and Goldberg. He said that Riddle has got nothing to worry about, and that the backstage officials are happy with him. Meltzer also added that some people think that Riddle was told by officials to make those comments, but that's speculation at best,

"He is fine, they are happy. I don't know that they've actually told him to do this, but they are not unhappy that he's doing it, and he's not been told to stop.

"Some people think that he was told to do it, I don't know if that's really the case, that's more speculation, but he certainly hasn't been told to stop. They're not unhappy at all, I've heard that they are very happy actually."

What's next?

Although it's a pipe dream, it would be interesting to see Riddle and Goldberg have a face-off inside the squared circle at least once.

