WWE News: NXT Superstar says he will ruin Brock Lesnar's MITB cash-in

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Paul Heyman recently announced that Brock Lesnar will be cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on Universal Champion Seth Rollins on the upcoming Raw.

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter and stated that he will be there to ruin the cash-in.

In case you didn't know...

Last month's Money In The Bank PPV took a shocking turn at the very end, as Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring and claimed the briefcase in front of a roaring crowd. The result took the wrestling world by storm and many said that this wasn't fair to the Superstars who actually competed in the match.

Ever since he won the briefcase, Lesnar has embraced his funny side and has come up with the gimmick of the Beastbox, with him pretending to listen to music on his briefcase. He recently teased a cash-in on both Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston, but later learned that he had a full year to do the same.

The heart of the matter

Paul Heyman sent a message to Seth Rollins and stated that Lesnar will be cashing in his MITB contract on the champion on the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw.

This received a response from Rollins, who said that he is ready for Lesnar. NXT's Matt Riddle chimed in soon, and said that he will be there to ruin Brock Lesnar's cash-in. Here's the tweet that Riddle sent. It's worth noting that Matt Riddle has vowed to end Brock Lesnar's career and retire him. Riddle had recently reminded the fans that he can't wait to achieve the goal he has set.

I’ll be there to ruin it bro, see you Monday at RAW https://t.co/OjhR8U2L2X — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) May 31, 2019

What's next?

Although this tweet seems to be in jest, it would be a legit shocker if this actually ends up happening.

Would you like to see Matt Riddle interfere in Brock Lesnar's cash-in?