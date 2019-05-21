×
WWE News: Top NXT Superstar warns Brock Lesnar after MITB win

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
154   //    21 May 2019, 09:51 IST

Brock Lesnar wins MITB!
Brock Lesnar wins MITB!

What's the story?

WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle recently took to Instagram and sent a warning to the new Mr. Money In The Bank Brock Lesnar.

Riddle took a jibe at Lesnar and reminded him that he's going to retire him.


In case you didn't know...


Last night's Money In The Bank PPV ended in a moment that no one had ever expected to witness. As the crowd favorite Ali was about to grab the briefcase, Brock Lesnar's music hit and he came sprinting down to the ring. Lesnar made quick work of Ali and unhooked the briefcase, as the audience watched in awe and shock.

Paul Heyman revealed on tonight's Raw that Lesnar will reveal his opponent on next week's edition of the red brand.

Also read: Vince McMahon and Becky Lynch hug backstage after WrestleMania 35


The heart of the matter

$3 $3 $3

Some of you might remember that NXT's Matt Riddle has stated in the past about wanting to retire Brock Lesnar. In a previous NXT interview, he said that retiring Lesnar is his goal in WWE. After last night's PPV, Riddle posted a photo on Instagram, that features Brock and Heyman with the MITB briefcase, alongside a determined looking Riddle.

He took a jibe at Brock Lesnar in the caption, telling him that he had a great match last night. Riddle also reminded his followers that he can't wait to retire Lesnar.


What's next?

Matt Riddle is a guy who could become a legit main eventer on the main roster, if handled correctly. His MMA background makes him a worthy opponent for Brock Lesnar. Here's hoping we get to see these two athletes collide once before Lesnar leaves WWE for good.

What are your thoughts on Matt Riddle's message to Brock Lesnar?

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar Matt Riddle
