WWE News: Former Superstar says Brock Lesnar's MITB win wasn't fair

Former WWE Superstar and colour commentator Taz recently talked about Brock Lesnar's surprise win at the Money In The Bank PPV.

Taz said that he liked it as a fan, but it wasn't fair to the Superstars who actually wrestled the entire match.

The Money In The Bank PPV is now a part of history. The event was full of surprises, with Charlotte Flair defeating Becky Lynch and stripping her off the moniker of "Becky 2 Belts". Almost immediately, Bayley came out to save Lynch from a dual attack by Flair and Lacey Evans. Bayley proceeded to cash in her MITB briefcase on an unconscious Charlotte and win the title.

The ending to the PPV saw an even bigger shocker, as Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring and captured the briefcase to become Mr. Money In The Bank for the first time in his career.

Former WWE Superstar Taz spoke in depth on Brock Lesnar's surprise return and stated that he loved the ending as a fan of the product. He added that he's aware of the fact that the hardcore WWE fanbase isn't thrilled with Brock stealing the win, but he thought it was great.

Taz continued, stating that as a former Superstar, he didn't like what happened. He said that 8 men put their bodies on the line in a brutal match that saw them take incredible amounts of punishment, but it was all for nought.

I'm cool with Brock coming out and winning but as a former talent, I wouldn't be cool with it. Looking at those men down selling, as a former worker, I felt for them. These guys just busted their a** all this time in this match and put their bodies on the line, taking all these bumps on these f***ing ladders. And one guy comes out at the very end and doesn't have to crack a sweat and wins the gimmick. It's heat for the locker room.

The upcoming Raw will see Brock Lesnar pick the champion against whom he will cash in his briefcase.

