WWE News: Top Superstar wants to be mentioned at the same level as Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke to The Independent on a variety of topics.

Rollins stated that his goal is to be mentioned in the same breath as Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins is quite possibly the most popular WWE Superstar at the moment. He has had an incredible 2019 so far, winning the Royal Rumble match by eliminating The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, and then going on to slay The Beast, Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

Rollins is currently in a feud with The Phenomenal One and Monday Night Raw's newest acquisition, AJ Styles, in what is being dubbed as a dream rivalry.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to The Independent, The Beastslayer praised the new crop of champions in WWE and hoped that he and the other champions would someday carve out their own legacies.

Rollins added that his goal is to be mentioned in the same breath as the likes of former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, and former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

He finished off his statement by adding that it feels good to see regular wrestlers being on the top of the main roster.

It’s a cool thing to see the crop of champions we have right now. Hopefully we can carve out our own legacies so that, someday, we’ll be mentioned on the same level as Brock Lesnar or a Ronda Rousey – that’s the goal. So it’s a good turn-around. WrestleMania was an incredible event all around, and it’s nice to see people who’re cut from my cloth getting what they deserve.

What's next?

Seth Rollins is all set to meet AJ Styles in a dream match for the Universal Title at Money in the Bank.

