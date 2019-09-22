WWE Rumors: Possible Spoiler for Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston

Abhilash Mendhe

Lesnar and Kingston

The WWE title match on the SmackDown Live's FOX debut on October 4th is official after Kofi Kingston accepted Brock Lesnar's challenge recently on the blue brand. As per reports, it seems like Lesnar is going to win the WWE title.

Lesnar's previous SmackDown run

SmackDown Live's debut on FOX was being hyped up for a good while, and rumor had it that WWE was planning to bring back Lesnar to the blue brand. Recently on SmackDown Live, Lesnar came out after a match and confronted Kingston, who has been the show's top Champion since he won the WWE title at WrestleMania 35. Kingston accepted the challenge for a WWE title match against Lesnar on SmackDown Live's FOX debut, immediately after which he fell prey to a devastating F5.

Lesnar used to be a regular on SmackDown way back in his first WWE run, and appeared on the show on a weekly basis for almost the entirety of it. He left WWE following his match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 20, and hasn't wrestled a match on SmackDown ever since.

Lesnar's days on Raw possibly coming to an end

There has been backstage talk about Lesnar being crowned the WWE Champion on October 4th because FOX executives would like Lesnar as the blue brand's Champion and a title change on the historic night would get good coverage. Lesnar will also appear on the November 15th episode of SmackDown Live and will reportedly be added to more shows soon. The Wild Card rule won't be a thing after WWE is done with the draft, so one can expect Lesnar to be a SmackDown mainstay in the coming months.

