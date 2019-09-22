WWE News: RAW Superstar stays in character after getting pulled over, Natalya responds

Natalya didn't like Evans' tweet berating Canada

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans is well known for never breaking kayfabe. Recently, she was pulled over by a cop in Canada. The Southern Belle didn't break her character while addressing the cop, and later posted the video of the incident on Twitter. Natalya responded to the tweet, and took a shot at Evans in the process.

Evans' main roster run so far...

Evans came up to the main roster earlier this year. For months on end, she made her presence known by interrupting matches and segments by walking down to the ring, posing for the fans, and going back. Evans targeted Becky Lynch soon after her historic win in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Evans faced Lynch on several occasions, but failed to win the RAW Women's title. Her character is of an arrogant, self-centered heel, who regards everyone else as being below her, in terms of class and status, and refers to them as 'nasties'. Evans regularly posts her interactions with WWE fans on her official Twitter handle, and always makes a point to keep kayfabe alive while interacting with the WWE Universe.

Evans doesn't like Canada

WWE is currently doing live events in Canada. While on the road, Evans was pulled over by a police officer who gave her a violation ticket for speeding. This didn't sit well with Evans, who proceeded to berate the officer and asked him whether he knew who she is.

"Are you being serious right now? That's not a citation, is it? Do you know who I am? Well, I'm Lacey Evans and I will not write that ticket, so you can go ahead... WWE Superstar, you should know exactly who I am. You've got to be kidding me! You nasty thing, I'll pay the ticket. Well, you have a terrible day sir, Canada is terrible and I can't wait to get back."

Evans posted the video on Twitter, and got a response from Natalya, who wasn't happy at Evans belittling her home country.

Yeah he knows exactly who you are... that’s my cousin, b*tch. 👮 🚔 Don’t you know the Hart’s run Canada? Good luck getting through customs, my aunt is waiting for you. 🛃 https://t.co/kX6lyAB2V9 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 22, 2019

