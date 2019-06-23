AEW News: CM Punk takes brutal shot at AEW

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.19K // 23 Jun 2019, 08:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Punk and Cody

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took to Twitter and replied to ROH wrestler Marty Scurll's post, which seemed like a jibe taken at All Elite Wrestling.

Punk chimed in on the discussion and indicated that he is unaware of anything called AEW.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling produced its first show, Double Or Nothing, last month. The event turned out to be a huge success, courtesy a packed card and Jon Moxley's thunderous debut at the end of the night. There were many who speculated that former WWE Champion CM Punk would join AEW at the event, but it didn't happen.

As time passed, AEW began promoting future events like All Out, Fyter Fest, and Fight for the Fallen. Wrestling fans didn't stop bombarding CM Punk with questions on whether he is AEW bound. This seemed to have annoyed Punk, as he proceeded to post a hilarious jibe on Instagram, targeting the people who were not quitting with the endless speculation.

The heart of the matter

Ring of Honor Superstar Marty Scurll recently posted a video on Twitter. The short clip shows Scurll and his partner Brody King meeting AEW Superstar Joey Janela in what looks like a backstage area. Scurll is seen offering Janela a spot in his faction, "Villain Enterprises". Janela scoffed and stated that he is signed with AEW.

This resulted in Scurll responding with "What the f**k is AEW?". CM Punk was quick to reply to the tweet, and he took a hilarious shot at All Elite Wrestling in the process. Here's Punk's response to the video:

I ask myself this same question, like, every time someone tweets me. — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) June 22, 2019

What's next?

Looking at Punk's recent posts, it seems likely that we might not see him in AEW, or any other promotion for that matter, for a long time to come. Or maybe, this could very well be a ploy and we're in for a shocker at one of AEW's future events!

Will we ever see Punk in AEW?