×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: CM Punk takes brutal shot at AEW

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
3.19K   //    23 Jun 2019, 08:37 IST

Punk and Cody
Punk and Cody

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took to Twitter and replied to ROH wrestler Marty Scurll's post, which seemed like a jibe taken at All Elite Wrestling.

Punk chimed in on the discussion and indicated that he is unaware of anything called AEW.


In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling produced its first show, Double Or Nothing, last month. The event turned out to be a huge success, courtesy a packed card and Jon Moxley's thunderous debut at the end of the night. There were many who speculated that former WWE Champion CM Punk would join AEW at the event, but it didn't happen.

As time passed, AEW began promoting future events like All Out, Fyter Fest, and Fight for the Fallen. Wrestling fans didn't stop bombarding CM Punk with questions on whether he is AEW bound. This seemed to have annoyed Punk, as he proceeded to post a hilarious jibe on Instagram, targeting the people who were not quitting with the endless speculation.

Also read: Stephanie McMahon comments on AEW's impact on professional wrestling


The heart of the matter

Ring of Honor Superstar Marty Scurll recently posted a video on Twitter. The short clip shows Scurll and his partner Brody King meeting AEW Superstar Joey Janela in what looks like a backstage area. Scurll is seen offering Janela a spot in his faction, "Villain Enterprises". Janela scoffed and stated that he is signed with AEW.

This resulted in Scurll responding with "What the f**k is AEW?". CM Punk was quick to reply to the tweet, and he took a hilarious shot at All Elite Wrestling in the process. Here's Punk's response to the video:


What's next?

Looking at Punk's recent posts, it seems likely that we might not see him in AEW, or any other promotion for that matter, for a long time to come. Or maybe, this could very well be a ploy and we're in for a shocker at one of AEW's future events!

Will we ever see Punk in AEW?

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors CM Punk Joey Janela
Advertisement
AEW News: CM Punk responds to AEW question, Cody Rhodes comments
RELATED STORY
Will CM Punk appear at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: CM Punk takes a jibe at the pro wrestling community on Twitter
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Former WWE Superstar comments on CM Punk potentially joining AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW Rumours: AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had CM Punk as his first pick signing
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Hall of Famer guarantees CM Punk will debut in AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: The reason that could convince CM Punk to sign with AEW revealed
RELATED STORY
5 opponents for CM Punk if he goes to AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes discusses possibility of CM Punk joining All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why it makes sense for CM Punk to join AEW right now
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us