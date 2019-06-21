WWE News: Stephanie McMahon comments on AEW's impact on professional wrestling

Stephanie and Cody

What's the story?

WrestlingNewsCo recently caught up with WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon at an airport, and she answered a variety of questions relating to pro-wrestling.

On being asked what AEW's arrival means for the business, Stephanie stated that "it's going to force everybody to be the best that they can".

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling has certainly taken the pro-wrestling world by storm. Its first show, Double Or Nothing, was a jam-packed card from top to bottom, and featured the shocking debut of Jon Moxley.

It was recently revealed that AEW's All Out event sold out in 15 minutes. Later, Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the show's ticket demand had surpassed that of WrestleMania 35, and AEW could have sold out a stadium if they had booked one!

The show will feature the crowning of AEW's first World Champion, in a match contested between Chris Jericho and Hangman Page. The co-main event of the evening will see Jon Moxley take on Kenny Omega. The former Dean Ambrose had attacked Omega at the end of Double Or Nothing, in front of a white-hot crowd.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with WrestlingNewsCo, Stephanie McMahon opened up on various topics, and surprisingly commented on what All Elite Wrestling's arrival means for the business. Here's what Stephanie had to say when asked whether AEW is good for wrestling:

You know, I think it's gonna force everybody to be the best that they can.

What's next?

AEW's arrival on the pro-wrestling scene has certainly made things interesting. As Stephanie McMahon rightfully said, the promotion will only help matters for the business and lead to healthy competition between various companies.

