WWE Rumors: Significant update on CM Punk working for WWE Backstage on FOX

CM Punk tried out for the new WWE show on FS1

CM Punk confirmed earlier this month that he recently had a tryout with FOX for their weekly WWE Backstage show.

Writing on Fightful Select, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp said FOX was impressed by Punk but, as of this week, they have “moved on” and not offered him a deal.

“As mentioned before, Punk's tryout went well and he impressed the Backstage team, but it was left in the hands of higher ups at FOX that seemed like they'd ‘moved on’ as recently as this week. Nothing is concrete in that regard, though.”

Sapp added that a couple of people close to the WWE-FOX deal have indicated that the relationship between the two is going “swell” so far.

What is WWE Backstage?

As well as episodes of SmackDown every Friday night on FOX Sports, the channel has another WWE-related studio show every Tuesday on FS1.

Hosted by Renee Young and Booker T, WWE Backstage provides insight into what life is really like for Superstars outside of a WWE ring.

A preview episode aired on October 15, featuring appearances from Christian and Paige, and the weekly show will officially begin on November 5.

As the show is run by FOX, CM Punk did not deal directly with anybody from WWE when he had his tryout.

What’s the latest with CM Punk and WWE?

CM Punk usually replies with “never say never” when he is asked about a possible return to pro wrestling one day.

Speaking on the "My Mom's Basement" podcast at Barstool Sports this week, the former WWE Champion elaborated on his mindset when it comes to making an in-ring comeback.

“I think I’ve always been open to it. My attitude has always been that I don’t see it happening. I think I’ve talked about it more recently, but my attitude hasn’t changed. People always ask what would it take to go back, and I say it would take a big bag. So people use their imaginations.”

