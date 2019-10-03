WWE News: CM Punk confirms rumor about his return to WWE on FOX

The rumors of CM Punk possibly returning to work for WWE have been the strongest in the past few days as reports revealed that the former WWE Superstar was at the FOX Studios auditioning for a role on WWE Backstage, a talk show slated to air on FS1.

Punk was a guest on the Collider Live and he confirmed that the report is indeed true. Punk also clarified that he will be dealing with FOX and not WWE. He also had nice things to say about Renee Young, who will be co-hosting the show alongside Booker T.

Punk also disclosed details regarding the nature of the show and about his talks with FOX.

Here's what Punk said:

"My agents just called me and they were like FOX is throwing everything at this because they spent a lot of money on this and they are all in and they have to make it work. They reached out and want to know if you, I think originally, I thought it was a WWE thing so I was just like ‘well, no’, and they are like, ‘this is FOX’. I’m not dealing with anybody in WWE. They were legit like ‘it’s FOX’ and I was just like ‘okay’, and they explained to me what it was and I love Renee Young. Renee Young is a great person. She’s Canadian, so she’s obviously super over the top. Nice and friendly.

And It’s along the lines of what I do for CFFC but I prefaced it with like ‘guys I’m not going to come in and dump all over stuff to dump on it. Like I said, that’s old Phil. But if it’s bad I go, 'I can’t, I’m not going to be able to pretend that it’s anything but bad’. So they want to present it like it’s a real sport and just have a show that recaps stuff, just like they do with NFL. Just like NHL network will do with Hockey games and stuff like that. That’s where we are with that."

CM PUNK Confirmed On Collider Live his involvement w/ Renee Young & Booker T on FOX “WWE Backstage” Studio! 😮



Also stated that it is all a FOX Deal & WWE haven’t reach out to him. B4 this clip he also said he is NOT INTERESTED in wrestling. Also said he is a businessman. pic.twitter.com/odhPfnQzDO — Macho T 💪 Not Playing #WWE2K20 Yet (@ItsMachoT) October 2, 2019

What's next for CM Punk, WWE and FOX?

The word going around backstage is that Punk's tryout went well and that FOX was planning on offering him a contract soon. Going by what Punk revealed on the Collider Live, the deal is pretty much confirmed and we should ideally be seeing the former WWE Champion with Renee Young and Booker T on WWE Backstage on Tuesdays.

However, will this lead to a full-time in-ring return for the 40-year-old? Punk is still firm on his stand about not wrestling but anything can happen.

Triple H is also open towards working with Punk again and all we can do is to hope for it to all come together.

