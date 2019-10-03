WWE News: Triple H opens up on possibility of CM Punk return

Will CM Punk return to WWE?

This week may be one of the craziest in professional wrestling history, but one story that may top just about everything else is the possible return to wrestling of one CM Punk!

Well, it's now looking more likely than ever.

Following Punk's confirmation that he wants to be part of the SmackDown premiere on FOX, Sky Sports WWE have posted a clip of themselves interviewing Triple H, where they ask him about the possibility of a return for Punk.

"The past is the past, you move on and everybody puts things behind them. If there is an opportunity to do business, Vince has said it a million times, we're open for business..."

Triple H talks exclusively to Sky Sports about the possibility of a return to WWE for CM Punk... — Sky Sports WWE (@SkySportsWWE) October 2, 2019

Punk left WWE in 2014 under controversial circumstances, but fans continue to chant his name five years later. The former WWE Champion has been more open about wrestling this year than ever before, having had a sit-down interview with Mike Johnson at Starrcast in Chicago before his revelation about SmackDown today.

WWE is "open for business"

While speaking with media at the NXT Performance Center in Orlando, The Game told Sky Sports that "you never say never in WWE."

"Any time anybody goes 'that'll never happen', sooner or later it ends up being wrong maybe. The desire has to be there on both sides. I don't know if it is on his (Punk's), and I don't know where we would be if that desire was brought up to us.

"The past is the past, you move on and everybody puts things behind them. If there is an opportunity to do business, Vince (McMahon) has said it a million times, we're open for business."

You can watch the full clip here.

