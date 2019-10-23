WWE News: CM Punk says he hasn't completely closed the door on wrestling again

CM Punk

Well... here we go again.

According to former WWE Champion and "Girl on the Third Floor" star CM Punk, he may not be as done with professional wrestling as we all originally thought. (H/T to WrestlingNews.com)

While appearing on the "My Mom's Basement" podcast at Barstool Sports, Punk finally set the record straight once and for all about getting back in the squared circle. CM Punk... would you do the pro wrestling thing again?

“Absolutely. For five years I’ve always been asked that question. No matter what I say, it gets reduced to clickbait and it gets warped. I’ve gone through some many iterations of people saying, ‘Oh, Punk hates wrestling.’ None of that was ever the case. I think I’ve always been open to it. My attitude has always been that I don’t see it happening. I think I’ve talked about it more recently, but my attitude hasn’t changed. People always ask what would it take to go back, and I say it would take a big bag. So people use their imaginations.”

CM Punk said that, you guys.

With all the rumors regarding Punk's pro wrestling employment status since, well, since he left WWE, you'd have to think that the latest crop - especially now that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is in the picture - has caught his attention. And you'd be right - it has.

"Whenever a mystery opponent is announced they’ll think it is CM Punk, [and] there is nothing wrong with them trying to do that."

Regarding AEW, he added:

"How many shows have they had? There is not a lot of content out there for me to be able to watch. I like The Young Bucks, I [think] what they are doing, it is very punk rock.”

Punk even mentioned that the rapper Master P, who recently started his own promotion House of Glory, had reached out to him via Instagram.

So, while he's not opposed to coming back to pro wrestling, he has no immediate plans to do so. Still, for fans anxious to see him mix it up in any wrestling company, this has to be heartening news.

