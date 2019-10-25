WWE News: Lana explains why she and Bobby Lashely didn't press charges against Rusev after attack on Bobby Lashley

Rusev gets arrested

Following his attack on Bobby Lashley this past Monday night, Cleveland Police took Rusev into custody but released him after Lana and Bobby Lashley didn't press charges. Lana has now posted a video on Twitter, explaining that the couple didn't press charges because they didn't want to rob the fans of what Lashley will do to Rusev at the upcoming Crown Jewel event.

Lashley and Lana's shocking returns

The season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW is a night that Rusev is going to remember for the rest of his life. The blockbuster episode saw a huge 10-man tag match being set up between Team Hogan and Team Flair and ended with two Superstars making their returns to WWE. The Universal Title match between Seth Rollins and Rusev was interrupted by a returning Bobby Lashley, who introduced Lana immediately after.

The two revealed themselves as a couple, much to the disgust of Rusev. Lana and Lashley began making public appearances together and were seen on the blue carpet during the pre-show on SmackDown Live's FOX debut.

Lana provides an explanation

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Lana and Lashley appeared together at a restaurant, as Rusev helplessly watched from the ring. The Bulgarian Brute decided to take matters into his own hands and proceeded to attack Lashley.

It was later reported by WWE that Cleveland Police arrested Rusev following his attack, but he was released after Lana and Lashley decided against pressing charges. Here's what Lana had to say on the whole fiasco:

"We don't want to rob the WWE Universe of this beautiful, wonderful moment at Crown Jewel where Bobby Lashley will devour and crush Rusev."

