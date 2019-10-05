WWE News: Lana and Bobby Lashley talk about Rusev in first public appearance after RAW

Lana and Bobby Lashley

This week's season premiere of Monday Night RAW ended with Lana and Bobby Lashley making their returns and joining forces. The two Superstars were recently spotted together on the blue carpet at the Staples Center.

Lana and Lashley make shocking returns

Lana and her real-life husband Rusev had been absent from WWE TV for a long while. Former Intercontinental Champion Lashley was also deemed unfit to compete due to an injury. A short while ago, Rusev made his return in shocking fashion, and was revealed as the father of Maria Kanellis' child. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Maria stated that Rusev wasn't the father, and walked off immediately after. The Bulgarian Brute was featured in the main event of the historic night, in a Universal title match against Seth Rollins.

During the closing moments of the match, Lashley came out and proceeded to introduce none other than Rusev's wife Lana. As Rusev watched in shock and horror, Lashley aligned with Lana on the ramp. The lights started flickering and The Fiend attacked Rollins to end the show. The Lana-Lashley storyline garnered a huge response from fans on social media.

First appearance after RAW

The blue carpet pre-show special for SmackDown Live aired at 7:30pm ET on FOX. Lana and Lashley were seen together on the blue carpet, and the former responded to what everyone's been talking about after RAW.

"There's a lot going on. Clearly I'm living my best life. He's winning, I'm winning. Everything's just wonderful,. I'm continuing to make the place a ravishing world."

Lashley stated that he and Lana have to deal with Rusev at the moment. Lana then talked about Rusev and how he spends all of his time playing videogames.

Check out the entire interview below:

The one question we had to ask @fightbobby and @LanaWWE on the #SmackDown blue carpet - what is going on?!? pic.twitter.com/SHLCtvieNO — Sky Sports WWE (@SkySportsWWE) October 4, 2019

