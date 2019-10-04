5 Reasons Randy Orton wants to face The Rock at WrestleMania 36

Randy Orton and The Rock

WWE SmackDown Live's big debut on FOX is mere hours away, and a string of WWE legends and Hall of Famers are set to appear on the historic show. The Rock, one of the biggest Superstars in the history of this business, recently confirmed that he will be a part of the episode.

A source stated that The Rock wants a segment with Becky Lynch on SmackDown Live. Now, WWE veteran Randy Orton has issued a challenge to The Great One via Twitter. Orton stated that he will see The Rock on SmackDown Live, and added that they should have a match at WrestleMania 36.

It has been a long while since Orton and The Rock shared the ring in WWE. These two were a part of an incredibly entertaining segment on Monday Night RAW, back in 2004, which saw The Rock being escorted out of the arena by security personnel. They have never faced each other in a traditional one-on-one match, and a dream encounter between the two would certainly be a sight to behold. Let's take a look at five reasons why Orton challenged The Rock.

#5 Unfinished business

The Rock and Orton in action

When these two went into a war of words back in 2004, Orton was a heel and The Rock completely destroyed him on the mic. The segment was well received by the WWE Universe, but nothing came of it, barring a short beatdown on Orton at the hands of The Great One. The Rock left for Hollywood and didn't come back for seven long years.

It's high time this rivalry is resumed and maybe Orton wants the same. We never got to see this feud culminate in a singles match, and it's something the fans wouldn't mind seeing on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

