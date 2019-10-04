WWE News: Bray Wyatt reveals why The Fiend is attacking legends

The Fiend attacks Jerry Lawler

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently appeared on Good Day Sacramento to promote the upcoming Hell In A Cell PPV. Wyatt was donning the Firefly Funhouse persona, and answered a bunch of questions in regards to The Fiend's Hell In A Cell match against Seth Rollins. Wyatt also explained the reason behind his attacks on WWE legends and Hall of Famers.

Wyatt promotes Hell in a Cell

At WWE Clash of Champions, Rollins successfully defended his Universal title against Braun Strowman. He was then attacked by none other than The Fiend, who had earlier hinted that he would be coming for the coveted belt. Ever since then, The Fiend has been hounding Rollins. The two have faced off a couple of times at live events, with The Fiend no-selling Rollins' Curb Stomp on multiple occasions.

Wyatt's reasoning behind the attacks on WWE legends

On October 6th, The Fiend and Rollins will be locked inside Hell In A Cell, with the Universal title on the line. Wyatt recently made a surprise appearance (in character) on Good Day Sacramento, and talked about his upcoming match.

He explained why he has been targeting WWE legends. Ever since he returned to WWE, Wyatt has been attacking legends and Hall of Famers, one after the other. Some of the notable legends that have been victimized by The Fiend are Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, and Jerry Lawler. Wyatt also made quick work of Kane on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

"Have you ever had anything traumatic happen to you in your life?. Don't you wish you could just get back at everyone who wronged you in your life? Man, that'd be cool, right? Right? Yeah!"

