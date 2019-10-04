WWE News: Former World Champion challenges The Rock to a dream match at WrestleMania 36

The Rock

The Rock recently announced that he will be a part of SmackDown Live's debut on FOX. WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently posted a tweet on his official Twitter account, challenging The Great One to a match at WrestleMania 36.

The history between The Rock and Randy Orton

WWE SmackDown Live will be moving to FOX in a matter of hours, and the company has done everything in its power to turn it into a memorable affair. The show will see a string of WWE legends and Hall of Famers returning to the ring. Recently, The Rock confirmed that he will be at the show.

Back in 2004, The Rock quietly disappeared from WWE to focus on his Hollywood career. At WrestleMania 20, he teamed up with Mick Foley to take on Evolution, consisting of Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Batista.

Soon after, he appeared in a segment with Randy Orton on an episode of Monday Night RAW. The segment saw The Rock laying down a verbal barrage on Orton, before launching an attack on the young gun. He was interrupted by RAW GM Eric Bischoff, who called in security to escort The Rock out of the arena.

Orton challenges The Rock

Now that The Rock is guaranteed to make an appearance on SmackDown Live's historic debut episode on FOX, Orton seems to be in a mood to resume this rivalry. He posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle, challenging The Rock to a match at next year's WrestleMania.

Orton teased a confrontation with The Rock on the upcoming SmackDown Live episode and laid down a challenge to determine the greatest third-generation Superstar of all time. Check out Orton's tweet below -

.@TheRock I see you will be at #SmackdownOnFox this Friday. How about you & I have a discussion about who’s the greatest 3rd generation of all time and we answer that question April 5th in Tampa At Wrestlemania 36. A vipers sense of smell is unmatched. I smell what you’re cooking — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 4, 2019

