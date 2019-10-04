WWE News: Bray Wyatt explains the meaning of "Yowie Wowie"

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 45 // 04 Oct 2019, 09:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt seems to be all set to take on Seth Rollins at the upcoming Hell In A Cell PPV. Wyatt recently made an appearance on Good Day Sacramento to promote the event, and talked about what "Yowie Wowie" actually means.

Wyatt and the Firefly Funhouse

After WrestleMania 35 was done and dusted with, vignettes began airing on a weekly basis, confirming that Wyatt was about to make a return in a completely different avatar. Wyatt took on the role of a children's show host.

Over the course of the next several weeks, it became clear that something sinister was hiding behind Wyatt's cheerful persona. Wyatt soon revealed the terrifying entity, naming it - The Fiend. He made his debut a short while after, attacking Finn Balor in the process. Wyatt also popularized his catchphrase "Yowie Wowie", and used it on several occasions in his "Firefly Funhouse" show.

Also read: Bray Wyatt reveals why The Fiend is attacking legends

The meaning behind "Yowie Wowie"

Recently, Wyatt made a rare appearance to promote the Hell In A Cell PPV. Wyatt's alter-ego, The Fiend, will take on Rollins inside the hellish structure, and the match will be contested for the Universal title. At one point, Wyatt was asked the meaning of the term "Yowie Wowie". Wyatt stated that he utters those words whenever he gets incredibly happy and is unable to control what comes out of his mouth.

"You ever have something so amazing happen to you that you couldn't control what came out of your mouth next? Yowie Wowie!"

You can check out the full interview in the clip posted above. Wyatt will meet Rollins inside Hell In A Cell, which will emanate from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on October 6, 2019.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!