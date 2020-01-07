WWE Rumors – Backstage news on why Brock Lesnar is entering the Royal Rumble

SHARE

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman stunned the WWE Universe last night by revealing that the WWE Champion will be entering the Royal Rumble this month. Not only is he entering the Rumble, but he will be doing so from the #1 spot!

It is going to be interesting to see how things pan out at the Rumble as there is a very low chance of Lesnar winning the match. WrestleVotes have a backstage scoop on the angle and claim that it is just to set things up for his WrestleMania match.

Rumours suggest that Roman Reigns is going to win the Royal Rumble this year and as he is a SmackDown Superstar, he is touted to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship.

Thus, WWE need to build towards the WWE Championship match and are using Lesnar in the Royal Rumble to get a storyline going for WrestleMania 36. Moreover, WrestleVotes report that his opponent could be from NXT or SmackDown, as Heyman hinted at it a few times in his promo. Their report said:

“Source says WWE is doing this Lesnar in the Rumble angle as a way to set up Brock’s Mania matchup. Which could signal it's against someone from SD or NXT as Heyman mentioned a few times last night. Opens up a world of possibilities.”

Drew McIntyre was the Superstar rumoured to face Lesnar at Royal Rumble but it looks like WWE have nixed those plans. The move might be to protect The Scottish Psychopath right now as it is too early for the WWE Champion to drop his title.

Moreover, there has been no proper build-up for the WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble and that could be a reason why WWE have decided not to have one at the pay-per-view this year.