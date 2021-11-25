5 dream opponents Sasha Banks has challenged to a WWE match

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has expressed her desire to share the ring with a few dream opponents.

Banks is one of the most talented superstars in WWE today. She is one of the faces of the women's division and has been a key figure in what became known as the women's revolution.

Throughout the past few years, The Boss has shared the ring with several top superstars. Her list of opponents includes the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey. Nonetheless, the list is still missing a few names that Banks would like to face in a WWE match.

Banks has expressed her wish to have a few dream bouts in WWE. The Blueprint has challenged stars not just from WWE but also from other industries to a match. While some of them have answered Banks' challenge, others are yet to accept or decline.

Here are five dream opponents Sasha Banks has challenged to a WWE match.

#5. Sasha Banks wants to face WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon

Several female WWE Superstars have expressed their desire to square off against Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. One of them is Sasha Banks.

During an interview with The Manchester Evening News in 2017, the former SmackDown Women's Champion challenged McMahon to a match.

"I would love to wrestle Stephanie McMahon. I would love to let her know that I am the boss of the WWE. She can just be the Princess, I’m the true boss," she said.

The Chief Brand Officer admires Banks and has acknowledged her as one of the biggest WWE Superstars today during an interview with The Wrap.

"Sasha is one of our biggest stars with some of the best charisma and potential. And on top of her athleticism and her storytelling abilities, she just shines. When she walks out, you pay attention. I love her attitude and just everything about her. So I think Sasha is really just getting started," McMahon said.

Despite Banks' desire to compete against her, McMahon does not plan on returning to the ring anytime soon. She recently revealed that she had had a little PTSD since facing Ronda Rousey a few years ago at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, The Boss continues to perform regularly on SmackDown. She represented the blue brand in the 5-on-5 women's elimination match at Survivor Series against Team RAW. However, Team SmackDown lost the bout.

