Sasha Banks was unhappy to see a big superstar join WWE and earn more money than her

Sasha Banks appeared on The Kurt Angle Show this week, and the former women's champion was asked whether there was any real heat between the WWE and MMA Four Horsewomen stables.

Sasha Banks spoke for herself and admitted that she was pretty angry when Ronda Rousey arrived in WWE and earned more money than her.

While The Boss respected Ronda Rousey's accomplishments in MMA, she said the squared circle was her home and she was more proficient at wrestling than the former UFC Champion.

Sasha Banks was surprised when Ronda Rousey's group – which featured Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke – called themselves the Horsewomen and admitted she didn't know either of the members several years back:

"I can only speak for myself; there might be a little tension. I don't know real heat. I was pissed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, bigger locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me. I'm like, 'Excuse me! Who is you, and what you do?' Besides respecting everything that she has done in the UFC and the fight world, when it comes to the squared circle, that's my home. That's why I'm the legit boss, not Ronda Rousey."

"There could have been a lot of tension from that, and the other three, I just didn't know. I didn't even know why they called themselves the four Horsewomen. I was like, 'Thank you so much for being a fan, but that was art creating art, second after Ric Flair in WCW, know what I'm saying?"

Sasha Banks would love to wrestle Ronda Rousey again

Sasha Banks lost to Ronda Rousey in a RAW Women's Championship match at the 2019 Royal Rumble. Banks revealed that she'd be open to a rematch.

Banks stated that she enjoyed working with Ronda Rousey and even sneaked in a compliment for Kurt Angle regarding the Hall of Famer's impressive WrestleMania 34 mixed tag team match with Rousey.

Sasha Banks also felt that Rousey picked up the nuances of professional wrestling quickly due to her legitimate fighting background. Here's what Banks had to say:

"I'm so down to working with Ronda again. I loved our match at Royal Rumble. I loved your match at WrestleMania, Kurt. Chef's kiss. Oh my god, that's why you're the greatest! But to have a match with somebody that doesn't have the professional wrestling background and was just so new and fresh, I love challenges like that, and she got it so quick, because she did love it. She was a fan, and because of her fighting background, she knew how to take things, and things just flowed so easily and naturally for her. She is awesome to work with, and I would love to have another match with her again."

Ronda Rousey hasn't returned to WWE since WrestleMania 35, but the expectation is that she'll be back once the opportunity is correct.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey again?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh