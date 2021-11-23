"I think it's funny" - Bad Bunny on the reception he got from the WWE Universe

Former 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny finds the hate from the WWE Universe to be funny.

Bad Bunny recently sat down with Laia Garcia-Furtado of Vulture to discuss a variety of subjects. During the interview, his run with WWE earlier this year was brought up. When asked about the fan reception he received throughout his time on RAW, Bad Bunny said he was ready for the hate from the WWE Universe.

"They are not Bad Bunny fans. They do not listen to reggaeton; they listen to metal," Bad Bunny said. "I know they hate me, and I think it’s funny; I love it. I was so ready for the hate."

Zara Rahim @ZaraRahim famously hot and talented Puerto Rican ⁦ @sanbenito ⁩ sat with another famously hot and talented Puerto Rican ⁦ @geometricsleep ⁩ for dinner and a profile and it is MAGIC!!! vult.re/3qXjt8L famously hot and talented Puerto Rican ⁦@sanbenito⁩ sat with another famously hot and talented Puerto Rican ⁦@geometricsleep⁩ for dinner and a profile and it is MAGIC!!! vult.re/3qXjt8L

Did the WWE Universe warm up to Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny made his WWE debut as a musical act at the 2021 Royal Rumble and later got physical with The Miz and John Morrison in the Rumble match itself.

Following the Royal Rumble, Bad Bunny appeared on almost every episode of WWE RAW between then and his tag team match at WrestleMania, where he teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison.

During his time with WWE, Bad Bunny captured the 24/7 Championship and actually took it with him to Saturday Night Live during a musical performance on NBC.

While some fans might not have enjoyed Bad Bunny's run with WWE, many members of the WWE Universe gained a new respect for him because of his tremendous effort at WrestleMania. Bad Bunny easily delivered one of the most entertaining celebrity matches the company has ever had.

Many celebrity appearances are quickly forgotten in the history of WWE, Bad Bunny's run earlier this year will be one that won't be anytime soon.

Dan Cooper: Magna Blocked @ThatKaitoDan @ladystxrdxst Never listened to a song of his, but Bad Bunny got my respect for his WWE appearance a while back. @ladystxrdxst Never listened to a song of his, but Bad Bunny got my respect for his WWE appearance a while back. https://t.co/R2TaJEfvyU

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of Bad Bunny's comments? Was he able to win you over during his time on WWE television this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Did Bad Bunny's time in WWE earn your respect this year? Yes No 4 votes so far