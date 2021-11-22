Sasha Banks breaks silence after being betrayed at WWE Survivor Series

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks sent a message to the SmackDown women's division after her team betrayed her at Survivor Series.

This year's edition of WWE Survivor Series featured Banks teaming up with Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Toni Storm to face Team RAW in a 5-on-5 tag team elimination match. Team RAW consisted of Bianca Belair, Queen Zelina, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Carmella.

The match saw Bianca Belair defy the odds and win the bout by herself for RAW. The outcome could've been different if Banks wasn't eliminated by her team.

Later, The Boss tweeted to let her counterparts know that their actions will have consequences:

The match began with Team SmackDown being a more cohesive unit but, as eliminations kept coming, the cracks started to show.

Carmella and Queen Zelina were the first ones to get eliminated as Toni Storm made a quick work of them. It was then Storm's turn to go as she was eliminated by Liv Morgan, who was then taken out by Sasha Banks.

Rhea Ripley was soon shown the doors as Team SmackDown took her out. Bianca Belair was RAW's sole survivor. However, Team SmackDown started falling apart as Sasha Banks was counted-out when Natalya, Shotzi, and Baszler turned on her.

This elimination turned was costly for SmackDown as Belair took advantage and brought it home for Team RAW.

A look at Sasha Banks' Survivor Series record

This year's event saw Sasha Banks enter the tag team elimination match for the fifth time. She has earlier represented RAW three times and SmackDown twice.

Sasha made her Survivor Series debut in 2016 when she teamed up with Bayley, Nia Jax, Alicia Fox, and Charlotte Flair to represent RAW. The Boss' only singles appearance at Survivor Series came in 2020 when she faced Asuka in a Champion vs. Champion match.

The Blue Haired superstar holds an impressive 4-2 record at the marquee WWE event.

