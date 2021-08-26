5 more AEW Stars' wives and their professions

While several AEW stars throw punches and kicks in the wrestling ring, their wives pursue other careers outside the squared circle.

In a previous article, we took a look at the professions of five AEW Stars' wives. Some of them have never stepped inside a wrestling ring. Others were wrestlers at a certain point in their careers, although they have now closed that chapter.

Likewise, a few other AEW Stars wives once worked in the wrestling industry. Some still do, but not as competitors. Instead, they occupy office jobs that are far from in-ring action.

Today, five AEW Stars' spouses work in different fields, including broadcasting, acting, and marketing.

Here are five more AEW Stars' wives and their professions.

#5. AEW Star Paul Wight - Bess Katramados

Paul Wight and his second wife, Bess Katramados, married in 2002

AEW Star Paul Wight is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history. Following a successful run with WCW, which saw him crowned World Heavyweight Champion and World Tag Team Champion multiple times, he joined WWE in 1999.

Wight made history during his long career in WWE, winning nearly every title on the roster. He is a Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion. However, the 49-year-old left WWE earlier this year to make a surprise jump to AEW.

The former WWE Champion joined AEW last February to become a color commentator and an in-ring competitor. Nonetheless, he is yet to compete in an AEW match.

Away from the squared circle, Wight married twice. His first wife was Melissa Ann Piavis. They tied the knot in 1997 and divorced in 2002. Five days after finalizing the divorce, Wight married for the second time.

A GIANT'S WORLD: Big Show & Bess (Wife) - A Giant's World - 2010 pic.twitter.com/1TVcden0om — Big Show Fan Page (@BigFanPage) October 5, 2015

The AEW Star's second wife, Bess Katramados, is a former model. She never signed major deals in the fashion industry. Instead, she worked locally around her birthplace in Illinois.

After marrying Wight, Katramados put aside her modeling career to focus on their family. She also became her husband's personal trainer and fitness instructor.

Wight and Katramados have two children together. The AEW Star also has another child from his first marriage.

