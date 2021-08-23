5 AEW Stars' wives and their professions

Several AEW Stars are currently married to women who work in non-wrestling-related jobs.

Like in WWE, there are a few couples in All Elite Wrestling. AEW Stars Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, for example, tied the knot last February. However, other company stars do not have the same privilege of working with their spouses.

These AEW Stars' wives currently work ordinary jobs. Although some of them are known to wrestling fans being former wrestlers, others are not.

These lesser-known spouses of AEW in-ring performers have never stepped inside the squared circle. Instead, they chose to pursue different careers than their husbands. They work in fields like acting, writing, and fitness training.

Here are five AEW Stars' wives and their professions.

#5. AEW Star Christopher Daniels - Lisa Collelew

AEW Star Christopher Daniels kicked off his wrestling career in 1993, days before marrying his wife, Lisa Collelew. He wrestled on the independent circuit for a few years before joining WWE in 1998. Daniels' WWE run was not very successful. Nearly two years later, he moved to WCW but only for a few months.

Daniels left WCW in early 2001. Following his departure, he wrestled in several promotions, including TNA (Impact Wrestling).

In January 2019, Daniels was announced among the first signees of AEW. In addition to being an in-ring competitor, the 51-year-old is also the Head of Talent Relations.

Christopher Daniels holds a degree in theater. Before he became a pro wrestler, he dreamed of becoming an actor.

"I graduated college hoping to be an actor and so after I graduated I moved to Chicago to sort of break into the theater scene out there and I’d always joked with, well at the time she was my girlfriend, she’s now my wife, but I joked around and I said 'well, maybe if this acting thing doesn’t work out maybe I can be a pro wrestler'," he told Bleacher Report.

Daniels revealed in an old interview that his wife was an actress. He also disclosed how she helped him kick off his wrestling career.

"She found a school in Chicago called Windy City Pro Wrestling and she made an appointment for me and I went in and spoke to Sam DeCero who was the owner and provider and I came out of there think, I’ll give this a shot and if I fail at it at least I can say I tried at it, and I did not fail, I went in and excelled,” he added in his Bleacher Report interview.

Daniels and Lisa have a son and a daughter. Lisa seems to have put her acting career behind her back as she now keeps a low profile.

