As successful as they are in the squared circle, many current WWE Superstars excelled in the classrooms too.

Several WWE Superstars earned college degrees in many different fields like dance, fashion, political science, and even criminology. Some of them went further to earn master's degrees and PhDs.

Despite this, they have decided not to work in their respective fields, preferring to take different paths after graduation.

Nevertheless, as the saying goes, all roads lead to Rome. There are quite a few superstars who, despite their academic specializations, ended up in a WWE ring.

Let's take a look at 10 current WWE Superstars who have a college degree.

#10. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley finally achieved his dream of winning the WWE Championship a few weeks ago, but nearly 22 years ago, he was celebrating a different achievement.

Lashley is a Missouri Valley College alumni. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human service agency management in 1999.

During his time in college, Lashley was a member of the Viking men’s wrestling team. He still holds the MVC school record for most career takedowns with 520. He is also a two-time MVC Athletic Hall of Famer.

After his college graduation, Lashley joined the army while continuing to practice amateur wrestling. A few years later, he jumped into the world of professional wrestling.

Lashley will now put his WWE title on the line when he faces Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

#9. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is still a relevant star on the top card of Monday Night RAW in 2021.

McIntyre is also well educated. According to the BBC, McIntyre earned a master's degree in criminology from Glasgow Caledonian University.

Although he signed with WWE aged 20, McIntyre struck a deal with his parents to continue his studies in return for their financial support in his early wrestling days.

Following his graduation, the former WWE Champion moved to the United States permanently to continue chasing his professional wrestling dreams.

McIntyre is succeeding in his chosen career, which has nothing to do with his education. He is now a two-time WWE Champion, two-time Tag Team Champion, former Intercontinental Champion, and former NXT Champion.

McIntyre now hopes to leave WrestleMania with the WWE title for the third time in his career.

