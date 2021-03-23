Charlotte Flair breaks her silence on RAW absence 

Charlotte Flair has confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The Queen revealed this through a tweet from her official Twitter handle.

There has been plenty of speculation over the last week or so in regards to the former Women's Champion's absence from Monday Night RAW. However, The Queen has now dispelled those rumors, revealing the real reason for her absence from the red brand on Twitter.

"I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I have tested positive for COVID and have been home resting *praying hands emoji* Thank you everyone for your love *heart emoji* *queen emoji*" tweeted Charlotte Flair.

I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting 🙏



Thank you everyone for your love ❤️



👸🏼 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 23, 2021

This should put to rest all of the other rumors that have been reported in recent days when it comes to other reasons for Charlotte Flair's WWE absence.

Will Charlotte Flair be ready in time for WrestleMania?

With the confirmation that Charlotte Flair has COVID-19, this certainly explains The Queen's removal from the WrestleMania promotional materials late last week.

Without knowing the exact date Flair contracted the virus, it is impossible to speculate when she'll be healthy and ready to step back inside a WWE ring. An actual match at WrestleMania 37 might not be a possibility.

This will certainly be a story to watch in the next few weeks leading into WrestleMania. Be sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest on Charlotte Flair's health and her impending WWE return.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we wish Charlotte Flair a speedy recovery and hope to see her in a WWE ring again soon.

Advertisement

Be the first to get your tickets to WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania! Use presale code: QUEEN pic.twitter.com/69EQE09aij — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 18, 2021

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair testing positive for COVID-19? Do you think this will take her out of the WrestleMania equation in April? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.