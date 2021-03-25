Charlotte Flair could ignite WrestleMania 37 angle on WWE SmackDown - Reports

Monday Night RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania status has been a major topic of discussion over the last few days.

WWE removing her from the WrestleMania 37 poster raised several rumors and speculations. However, Charlotte Flair revealed on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been at home resting.

According to a report from PWInsider (via CSS), Charlotte Flair might appear on Friday Night SmackDown this week and start a story that plants her in WrestleMania 37.

Charlotte Flair's fiancé and former WWE Superstar Andrade tweeted earlier this week that The Queen will be cleared for action in four days.

4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster. https://t.co/vi6AJrGwSl — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

Earlier, the rumored WrestleMania plans were for Charlotte Flair to challenge RAW Women's Champion Asuka at the PPV. However, this past week on Monday Night RAW, former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley joined the roster and challenged Asuka for a match at WrestleMania 37, and the champion accepted.

Charlotte Flair was removed from the #Wrestlemania poster pic.twitter.com/Md52TCxSxh — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 20, 2021

What might Charlotte Flair do on SmackDown?

Charlotte Flair's appearance on Friday Night Smack Down could be a last-minute plan. The question is, what could the RAW Superstar possibly have in mind when she does?

One major SmackDown Superstar who doesn't have a proper feud going into WrestleMania 37 is Bayley. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was the backbone of the blue brand's women's division in 2020 alongside Sasha Banks. Could we see a Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley match at WrestleMania 37?

What angle should The Queen be booked in for WrestleMania 37? How much will her presence impact the pay-per-view? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.