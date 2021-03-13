Big E to defend Intercontinental Championship at WWE Fastlane 2021

Apollo Crews has accepted Big E’s challenge to face him in an Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Fastlane 2021.

Big E offered to defend the title against Crews on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. However, the former Titus Worldwide member failed to appear, prompting Big E to issue an open challenge instead. The Intercontinental Champion went on to defeat Sami Zayn in an impromptu match before he was attacked by Crews.

Speaking in a WWE Network video, Crews revealed that he will go one-on-one with Big E at WWE Fastlane 2021. The SmackDown Superstar, who recently started using his Nigerian heritage as part of his heel gimmick, also reminded WWE fans about his family’s wealth.

“Is it not obvious, eh? Listen, I don’t come when Big E calls my name. I don’t come when anybody calls my name. I am a descendent of Nigerian royalty. Do you understand that? People like Big E, they can’t talk to me. I gladly accept your challenge for the Intercontinental title at Fastlane.”

Crews won the United States Championship in 2020 but he has never held the Intercontinental Championship. He previously failed to win the title in matches against Big E (2021), Dean Ambrose (2018), and The Miz (2016).

WWE Fastlane 2021 match card so far

Apollo Crews and Big E will settle their differences at WWE Fastlane 2021

Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are scheduled to defend their titles against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at WWE Fastlane 2021. The event, which will take place on March 21, is also set to feature a Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

Reigns vs. Bryan will be overseen by either Edge or Jey Uso. Edge and Uso are set to face each other on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The winner will go on to serve as the special guest enforcer at WWE Fastlane 2021.