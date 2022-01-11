Braun Strowman shares intimate detail about his relationship with NXT Superstar

Braun Strowman was surprisingly released from WWE back in 2021 and has since explored several options outside of the business.

Strowman still has links to WWE since he is in a relationship with former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez. The couple even regularly share updates online together.

The former Universal Champion's most recent update has turned a few heads since he shared perhaps a little more than expected. In a video that was posted to his Instagram story, The Monster Among Men shared Gonzalez eating a huge piece of meat with an interesting caption.

The video is quite interesting since Strowman doesn't share information about his personal life very often.

Braun Strowman and Raquel Gonzalez have been dating for several months

Braun Strowman and Raquel Gonzalez were known to be close friends throughout his WWE career. The duo would regularly train together and post updates on Instagram about their sessions. But it's only since Strowman's WWE release that Gonzalez has become a regular feature on his Instagram.

The couple's romance was seemingly confirmed back in September when Strowman posted a cute update following another gym session between the two stars.

Gonzalez recently dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Mandy Rose and is currently considered to be a potential addition to the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble.

Strowman, on the other hand, has recently been seen wrestling for several companies outside of WWE after sitting out his 90-day non-compete clause.

Also Read Article Continues below

The former Universal Champion was released in June 2021 just over 12 months after winning the Championship when he defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Strowman was able to hold the Championship for several months until he was dethroned by Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2020 in a Falls Count Anywhere match, ahead of Roman Reigns' WWE return.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Arjun