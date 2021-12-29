"Bigger Than 97% Of The Men"- Braun Strowman makes bold comment about current WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman had major praise for Raquel Gonzalez in his latest tweet.

Strowman was let go by WWE earlier this year. He has been keeping a keen eye on the product ever since, and occasionally tweets about his former co-workers. He has been all praise for NXT Superstar Raquel Gonzalez. The two are seemingly dating in real life and regularly post pictures together on social media.

Braun Strowman recently responded to WWE NXT's latest tweet about Gonzalez and had a major compliment for her. He said that Raquel Gonzalez is the back that carries NXT. Strowman further stated that the former NXT Women's Champion is bigger than 97% of the men. Check out the tweet below:

Braun Strowman and Raquel Gonzalez are having loads of fun together lately

Strowman and Gonzalez regularly workout together and both wrestlers possess incredible physiques. The duo seems to be having a lot of fun lately, if THIS clip is any indication. In the video, Raquel Gonzalez can be seen interrupting Braun Strowman's gym sessions with cheesy pickup lines.

In October, she spoke in detail about The Monster Among Men and revealed that he has been a great help to her:

“Even just being around Braun Strowman and having that time to pick his brain, being a bigger person and character in the ring, it helped me get a better grasp of the kind of wrestler I wanted to portray myself as when I stepped into the ring,” Raquel said. [H/T Yahoo Sports]

Raquel Gonzalez has been doing quite well for herself on WWE TV over the past few months. She has been with WWE for about five years at this point and is one of the most dominant female athletes in the company.

In addition to being a former NXT Women's Champion, she has won the NXT Women's Tag Team titles along with Dakota Kai, on one occasion. PWI ranked her No.10 in its list of the top 150 female wrestlers of 2021.

What are your views on Raquel Gonzalez? Do you think she has a bright future ahead of her on the main roster?

