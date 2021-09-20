Is Braun Strowman dating Raquel Gonzalez?

Braun Strowman and Raquel Gonzalez have been speculated to be a couple for a while now. The two have never confirmed their status as a couple, but given their public posts on social media, it seems clear that they are dating each other.

Braun Strowman had a WWE main roster run for nearly 6 years before he was shockingly released by the company. Raquel Gonzalez, meanwhile, is thriving as the reigning NXT Women's Champion.

Braun Strowman and Raquel Gonzalez have neither confirmed nor denied their status as a couple. However, they don't seem to be hiding it either.

Less than two weeks after his shocking release from WWE, Braun Strowman tweeted "rent-free" on Twitter, and was trending soon after. After Raquel Gonzalez defeated Ember Moon, Braun Strowman replied saying that she could beat any man in NXT.

Raquel Gonzalez is active on TikTok, and Ryan Satin of FOX Sports put out a tweet compiling the NXT Women's Champion using cheesy pick-up lines on Braun Strowman in the gym:

For those who are curious, Braun Strowman stands tall at 6'8, while Raquel Gonzalez is one of the tallest women in WWE today at 6'0. The two appear to have great chemistry together, although it's a shame that we may never get to see an on-screen interaction between the two.

Raquel Gonzalez credits Braun Strowman for getting her in shape

Although Raquel Gonzalez's size seems to be perfect for professional wrestling, she has openly admitted to struggling with being different sizes. However, she credited Braun Strowman in an Instagram post for helping her get into a shape that she never expected.

The couple seem to be going strong, and although they're not a "WWE Power couple" anymore, Braun Strowman has clearly played a big role in helping Raquel Gonzalez increase in confidence.

