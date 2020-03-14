NXT Superstar credits Braun Strowman for helping her get in shape

Braun Strowman

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman is known as 'The Monster Among Men' and for good reason. The 6ft 8in giant of a man is well-known for decimating his opponents inside the squared circle.

Strowman's physique is attributed to the amount of time he spends working in the gym and recently NXT Superstar Raquel Gonzalez credited the former strongman for helping her to get in better shape.

What did Raquel Gonzalez say?

Gonzalez took to Instagram to thank Braun Strowman and IFBB Pro Israel Hernandez Jr. for helping her to get in the best shape of her life yet within six months.

In the post, Gonzalez posted a few pictures of herself in the gym along with Strowman and Hernandez Jr. along with a passage where she wrote how she has struggled to find patience in her life. She added that her whole life she has been different which in turn made her self-conscious.

Gonzalez learned to embrace her size and used it to her advantage in sports such as basketball but she was still not completely satisfied with her appearance. She said that both Strowman and Hernandez Jr. helped her to gain more muscle and get in shape.

Raquel Gonzalez made an immediate impact upon showing up at TakeOver: Portland last February to assist Dakota Kai in her Street Fight match against Tegan Nox. Upon aligning with Kai both women have become a formidable force in the Black and Gold brand.