×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

NXT Superstar credits Braun Strowman for helping her get in shape

Shubham Roy
ANALYST
News
Modified 14 Mar 2020, 07:18 IST

Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman is known as 'The Monster Among Men' and for good reason. The 6ft 8in giant of a man is well-known for decimating his opponents inside the squared circle.

Strowman's physique is attributed to the amount of time he spends working in the gym and recently NXT Superstar Raquel Gonzalez credited the former strongman for helping her to get in better shape.

What did Raquel Gonzalez say?

Gonzalez took to Instagram to thank Braun Strowman and IFBB Pro Israel Hernandez Jr. for helping her to get in the best shape of her life yet within six months.


View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

Patience! Honestly the biggest struggle in life is having patience. My whole life I’ve been different and being different made me very self conscious. I learned to embrace my size in basketball and other sports and use it to my benefit but I was still not 100% happy with my appearance. When I met @adamscherr99 he introduced me to @ifbbpro_israel and in six months these two men have helped me go from good to “OMG I never thought my body could look like that!” I wear crop tops to the gym now 😳I have muscles poppin out in places I never thought I’d see muscles 😱 I’m still 6 foot, I still weigh 200lbs and I still struggle finding clothes but I’m proud to be an Amazon and I embrace every aspect of it more now than ever! @ifbbpro_israel has helped me and has become a very very great friend. I love our training sessions and the positive outlook he has on all aspects of life. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for all of us! Más chingona, más fuerte y más mala 😈😈😈😈

A post shared by Raquel González (@raquelwwe) on

In the post, Gonzalez posted a few pictures of herself in the gym along with Strowman and Hernandez Jr. along with a passage where she wrote how she has struggled to find patience in her life. She added that her whole life she has been different which in turn made her self-conscious.

Gonzalez learned to embrace her size and used it to her advantage in sports such as basketball but she was still not completely satisfied with her appearance. She said that both Strowman and Hernandez Jr. helped her to gain more muscle and get in shape.

Raquel Gonzalez made an immediate impact upon showing up at TakeOver: Portland last February to assist Dakota Kai in her Street Fight match against Tegan Nox. Upon aligning with Kai both women have become a formidable force in the Black and Gold brand.

Published 14 Mar 2020, 07:18 IST
WWE SmackDown Braun Strowman Raquel Gonzalez
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us