Top female WWE star interrupts Braun Strowman's gym session

Raquel Gonzalez had a blast in the gym at the expense of ex-WWE star Braun Strowman, as per her latest TikTok video.

Braun Strowman was let go by WWE on June 2, 2021 after a six-year run on the main roster. Strowman was a dominant force on the roster for the better part of his stint. He won his first and only Universal title by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 last year.

Gonzalez is currently in her first reign as WWE NXT Women's Champion. She recently posted a hilarious clip on her official TikTok handle. The clip shows her interrupting Strowman's workouts with cheesy pickup lines. Check out the full video below:

Braun Strowman is having the time of his life following WWE release

After his release, Braun Strowman set a fitness goal for himself and made some serious progress. Strowman later posted his progress on his Instagram handle:

"Diet update since I haven’t posted a progress pic in a bit. Trying a clean Ish bulk. After five meals today I was 357lbs in the scale. On my way to 370/375 ish then gonna turn it into granite!!!! Told y’all I ain’t playing around," wrote Strowman.

Strowman has been regularly posting inspirational quotes on his Instagram ever since his WWE release. He has never looked better and seems more than ready to kick off the next phase of his career. As per a recent report, the former WWE Superstar is currently in talks with IMPACT Wrestling over a potential deal.

Raquel Gonzalez made her WWE debut in early 2017, in a 12-woman battle royal. Gonzalez later formed an alliance with Dakota Kai on NXT. The two stars were the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. They didn't hold the belts for long and lost them to Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon.

Gonzalez won the NXT Women's title by defeating Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The 30-year-old has made several public appearances with Braun Strowman over the past few weeks.

What do you think of Gonzalez's amusing clip? Would you have liked to see Braun Strowman and Raquel team up for the Mixed Match Challenge, back when the former Universal Champion was still signed to WWE?

