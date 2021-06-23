"On my way to 370/375" - Braun Strowman shows off insane body progress

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has posted a bunch of new photos on his official Instagram handle showing off his impressive progress in the fitness department.

Strowman also revealed his new fitness goal and The Monster Among Men is looking absolutely shredded in these pictures. He was recently released from WWE and it came as a major shock to his fans. He has been posting tons of positive stuff on his social media handles ever since and looks more than ready for whatever's in store for him next.

Braun Strowman shared a diet update with the post and stated that he's trying to go for a "cleanish bulk". He then revealed that he weighed 357 pounds on the scale following five meals earlier today. Strowman added that his goal is to make it to 370/375 pounds and then "turn it into granite". Check out the post below:

Diet update since I haven’t posted a progress pic in a bit. Trying a clean Ish bulk. After five meals today I was 357lbs in the scale. On my way to 370/375 ish then gonna turn it into granite!!!! Told y’all I ain’t playing around. #GiveMeAllTheCarbs #MassMonster #GrowBabyGrow #BodyBuilding #JackedTanAndJuicyAf #Titan #AdamScherr #LetsGooo #LetsGrow

Braun Strowman has worked tirelessly over the years to achieve his goals

Braun Strowman made a name for himself in WWE and was a top attraction for years on end. He made his way to the company's main roster in 2015 as the newest member of The Wyatt Family. Strowman's biggest WWE moment came at WrestleMania 36 where he defeated Goldberg for the Universal title. He later opened up about Goldberg's backstage demeanor and beating him for the top title:

"It was nuts. I mean, Bill Goldberg, a guy when I was younger, I idolized. Bill and I have kindled a good relationship over the years [since] I've been here. We're both meatheads. We both like to go to the gym. He's also a car guy, too. So, we have a lot in common. [This] whole aspect was neat because I became friends with a guy I idolized as a teenager, to now sharing the squared circle with him and beating him for the Universal Championship. It was just, it's still kind of like, I'm waiting for someone to wake me up," said Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman also worked with dedication to achieve a toned and shredded body and used to regularly update his fans in regards to his fitness journey. Below is one of his body transformation posts that he shared back in 2020:

Braun Strowman has a large fan base that would love nothing but to see him get back in the squared circle in the near future. Where would you like to see Strowman wrestle down the line?

