Braun Strowman reveals how Goldberg really behaved with him behind the scenes in WWE

Braun Strowman faced Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated the WWE legend to become the new WWE Universal Champion. Strowman and Goldberg worked together for a while during the course of the feud, and it appears that the two developed a friendship in that time. Braun Strowman has now lost the title and is on WWE RAW, but has looked back on his time working with his childhood hero.

Now, in an interview with Lilian Garcia, on her Chasing Glory podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Braun Strowman talked about his relationship with Goldberg and how he grew up admiring the former WCW and WWE Superstar when he was only a kid.

Braun Strowman reveals details of his backstage relationship with Goldberg in WWE

Braun Strowman's feud with Goldberg showcased the giant in a positive light

Braun Strowman revealed that when he was younger, he used to idolize Goldberg, and thus facing him in the WWE ring was extraordinary to him. Strowman went on to reveal that since then, working with Goldberg had seen him find out that the two of them had a lot in common and that he had become friends with the star who was once his childhood hero.

"It was nuts. I mean, Bill Goldberg, a guy when I was younger, I idolized. Bill and I have kindled a good relationship over the years [since] I've been here. We're both meatheads. We both like to go to the gym. He's also a car guy, too. So, we have a lot in common. [This] whole aspect was neat because I became friends with a guy I idolized as a teenager, to now sharing the squared circle with him and beating him for the Universal Championship. It was just, it's still kind of like, I'm waiting for someone to wake me up."

To Braun Strowman, while the entire matter may appear as a dream, his run in 2020 has been one of his best in WWE, where he not only defeated Goldberg, but became the WWE Universal Champion, and actually held that Championship for a long time before being defeated by The Fiend.