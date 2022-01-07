5 WWE Superstars who married other wrestlers' brothers

Several WWE women have married their colleagues' brothers over the past few decades.

In a previous article, we took a look at six superstars who have married their colleagues' sisters in the past few years with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart being an example. He tied the knot with Bret and Owen Hart's sister, Elizabeth, in 1979. They remained together for 39 years until Neidhart passed away in 2018.

Likewise, a few female WWE Superstars have married their colleagues' brothers. While some of these couples have already parted ways, others are still together. A few of them are still even active on the WWE roster today.

Here are five WWE Superstars who married other wrestlers' brothers.

#5. WWE Superstar Naomi

Naomi joined WWE in 2009, the same year Jimmy Uso and his twin brother, Jey, signed with the company. The former SmackDown Women's Champion and Jimmy first met at the WWE Performance Center.

During an appearance on MTV in 2018, Jimmy disclosed the details of his first encounter with Naomi.

"We met at the school where we trained. At the first time she walked in, so my dad wrestles, so I heard she was a fan of my dad (...) I walked up to her I was like 'Yo, you ever heard of Rikishi?' She was like 'Yeah! (...) man, I can't stand that dude, he is like one of the worst wrestlers. That dude sucks' And she kinda just looked at me and she just walked off. At the practice, I walked up to her and 'Yo man, I was just trying to do small talk. You know, that's my dad. I heard you were a fan of his, so I'm here, I just wanna introduce myself." She is like 'Well, you should've just said that instead of saying all that stupid ****," he said.

Despite Naomi and Jimmy's awkward first meeting, they later fell in love and dated. The couple tied the knot in January 2014 and will celebrate their eighth anniversary in a few days.

The couple have teamed up in several matches between 2013 and 2018. They, alongside Jimmy's brother, are currently active on SmackDown. The Usos now hold the SmacDown Tag Team Titles.

