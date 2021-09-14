5 things learned from former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas' Sportskeeda interview

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas was one of the more underrated talents on the WWE roster throughout the Ruthless Aggression era.

Haas experienced great success in Team Angle with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Shelton Benjamin. Haas and Benjamin were later spun off from the faction into The Self-Proclaimed World's Greatest Tag Team.

Charlie Haas is a former 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion with Shelton Benjamin and Rico as his tag team partners.

The former WWE Superstar also portrayed a highly entertaining impressionist gimmick during the late-2000s where he would cosplay as various iconic WWE Superstars.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone recently interviewed Haas for another episode of UnSKripted.

A variety of topics were discussed in the interview, including Haas' professional wrestling career that continues today.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas' Sportskeeda interview.

#5 Charlie Haas reveals the origins of his cosplaying WWE gimmick

In the summer of 2008, Haas began utilizing a new cosplay gimmick on Monday Night RAW.

The gimmick saw Hass impersonate numerous iconic WWE Superstars, as well as his opponents. Impressions included Carlito, Bret "Hitman" Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, JBL, Beth Phoenix, and many more.

Haas admitted that he thought WWE was trying to see if he would refuse any of the characters. However, Haas embraced the gimmick and wanted to ensure that he didn't disrespect any of the WWE stars that he was impersonating:

"It was something that I was able to pay my respects. They gave me the character and I'm like 'let's run with it.' I think they were trying to get me out of there anyways and they just wanted to see if I had a bad attitude and I embraced it. I studied and studied and got the costumes put together. Everything I could to not disrespect them and to do the best I could, the walk, everything."

