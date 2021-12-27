Cody Rhodes is arguably one of the biggest names in AEW and all of professional wrestling.

Known for his incredible in-ring talent, Cody Rhodes is also no stranger to the mainstream entertainment industry, having been associated with several shows such as 'Go-Big Show'. Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes also star on the reality show 'Rhodes To The Top'.

With that being said, the question is, how long have Cody and Brandi Rhodes been together?

The couple have been together since 2013. The duo dated for a while before getting married in 2013. They even welcomed a daughter, Liberty Iris, into the world earlier this year.

How did Cody and Brandi Rhodes meet one other?

Rhodes has expressed his love for his wife on numerous occasions and has also explained how he noticed her for the first time. The couple previously worked for WWE, as Rhodes proclaimed that he saw Brandi at ringside and thought to himself that she was stunning.

“I looked at her ringside and I went from working the 10,000 people to just her … I thought she was the most amazing and beautiful woman," said Rhodes. (H/T- Distractify)

In the past, Brandi herself has said that the couple started dating randomly and that her husband didn’t show any effort in the initial stages. She also added that it wasn’t something she had expected to happen.

“We started dating randomly. I had been there for a minute, and Cody hadn’t really shown much interest in me at all, so it wasn’t something that I had thought about," said Brandi Rhodes. (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Brandi further added that Cody randomly became fascinated with her and eventually asked her out on several occasions.

However, Brandi declined Cody's offer, as she was a newbie to the company and didn’t want to get involved with anyone in a work environment.

"And then, all of a sudden, he became extremely fascinated with me. Finally, he started asking me to come hang out with him and I said no many times because it’s a work environment and I was new at the time and was not looking to rock the boat," said Brandi Rhodes. (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Cody and Brandi Rhodes were recently reunited on AEW television, with Brandi making her return to assist her husband to a win in an incredible match against Andrade El Idolo.

What do you think of the duo of Cody and Brandi Rhodes in All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

